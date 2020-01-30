Open gym
The Jefferson Elementary School gym is open to start a pick-up game or just to be active from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays at 922 Home Place. Contact Vicky Coon at vcoon@faribault.k12.mn.us for more information.
What is my child thinking?
The focus for the night will be on winter blues in children, but all mental health questions will be addressed with the help of a mental health therapist from Fernbrook Family Center and the support of other parents from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11 at Faribault Middle School, 704 17th St. SW #5518.
Early discovery class
Children birth to five years old are welcome to discover weekly themes free with a caregiver or independently while their caregiver attends evening programming from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays through Feb. 26. Contact Rachael Petersen at rpetersen@faribault.k12.mn.us for more information.
Save the date for the Early Childhood Resource open house from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26 to learn more about the resources offered in the community.
All events are free for any are family whose child attends any school.