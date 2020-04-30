Rice County Public Health is encouraging residents to follow the CDC recommendation to wear cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain. The use of cloth face coverings may help slow the spread of COVID-19 by reducing the chance that a person who has the disease but doesn’t know it, spreads it to others.
According to the CDC, cloth face coverings should:
• Fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face
• Be secured with ties or ear loops
• Include multiple layers of fabric
• Allow for breathing without restriction
• Be able to be laundered and machine dried without damage or change to shape
Children under age two, residents who have trouble breathing, or those who are unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance should not use a cloth face covering.
It is important to remove cloth face coverings without touching your eyes, nose, and mouth and to wash your hands after removing. Coverings should be washed regularly in a washing machine. Rice County continues to collect donations of personal protective equipment and homemade face masks which will be distributed throughout Rice County. More information can be found at co.rice.mn.us/499/PPE-Donation-Request.
Donation drop boxes are located at:
• Lonsdale Police Department, 115 Alabama St. SW, Lonsdale
• Morristown Public Works/Sheriff’s Office Building, 109 Second St. SW, Morristown
• Dundas Highway Shop, 590 County Road 1 E, Dundas
• Rice County Government Center, South Entrance Doors, 320 Third St. NW, Faribault