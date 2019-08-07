Faribault Christian Women’s Connection invites everyone to a buffet luncheon on Tuesday, Aug. 13 at 11:45 a.m. at the Family Diner/SA Trucker’s Inn, 2519 Lyndale Ave. N.
The special feature will be presented by Jake Jasinski from the Living Green Farm. This local business has “A Real Green Thumb Idea” with its mission to grow their greens using 95% less water and 99.5% less land with an industry leading vertical aeroponic system. With it healthy, crisp, clean taste, high nutritional value and grown without pesticides, the greens will be on the buffet table giving us an opportunity to try them out.
May Bottke will delight us again with special music on the keyboard.
Our guest speaker will be Karen Taucher from North St. Paul whose message is titled, Extreme Makeover, Karen’s Version. Hear how a professionally successful, but love-starved, woman experienced the ultimate extreme makeover through a caring friend.
Taucher has worked with a nonprofit for 38 years, the last 15 as an HR specialist. She was born in New York and moved many times to California, is married with two sons and four grandchildren. Come and hear the rest of her story, a wonderful lunch and even better fellowship.
All are welcome – no membership or dues. Faribault Christian Women’s Connection is a non-profit, non-denominational Christian organization through Stonecroft Ministries.
Tickets are $10, payable at the door by cash or check. RSVP to faribaultcwc@gmail.com, or Karla Jo at 507-332-7261 or Kaia at 507-789-5992 in Kenyon.