South Central College faculty members Amy Magnus and Tracy Murphy have received this year’s Innovation in Global Education Award from Minnesota State Academic and Student Affairs. Magnus teaches English, ethnic studies and American Indian studies and Murphy teaches communication studies.
While both a based at the North Mankato campus, they also teach classes online.
“With all 37 colleges and universities of the Minnesota State system focusing on diversity, equity and inclusion, being identified as leaders in this critical area is a particularly high honor for these two exceptional faculty members,” said SCC President Annette Parker. “We are so proud of their commitment to global education.”
The award is the result of Magnus and Murphy’s innovative work in organizing three innovative global initiatives at the college during the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years:
• Global Storytelling: Murphy leads this twice monthly series for SCC faculty and staff that features stories and experiences of members of the SCC community who have lived and traveled abroad. The series has sparked meaningful dialogue around issues of language, culture and cross-cultural understanding, as well nurturing ties within the college.
• Global Circles: Murphy designed and facilitates this faculty development initiative that brings a group of SCC faculty together to integrate global content into a variety of courses and disciplines. All the projects are then available to faculty throughout the Minnesota State system.
• Global Conference: Magnus coordinates this biannual event that is open not only to the SCC community, but the general public as well, including students from many area high schools. This year's Global Conference took place Oct. 14 and 15, gave participants an opportunity to learn about a wide variety of global topics and cultures. The conference was moved to an all-virtual format, expanding the reach and connections. Many classes at SCC also integrate the conference content into their curriculum.
“These faculty leaders have earned recognition for the passion, care, and commitment to expanding global awareness they bring to bridge the faculty and students from our small college in south central Minnesota to a broader, diverse and global world," wrote SCC Dean of Arts and Sciences Rick Kurtz in his nomination of Magnus and Murphy.