Members of the U.S. gymnastics team, from left: Bart Conner, Peter Vidmar, Jim Hartung, Mitch Gaylord, Scott Johnson and Tim Daggett, celebrate their gold medals as they stand on the winners’ platform July 31, 1984 after they defeated world champion China to win the first U.S. gold medal in gymnastics in 80 years. (AP Photo/Lionel Cironneau)