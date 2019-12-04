For over 16 years, Faribault Middle School has adopted families who are not able to buy gifts during the holiday season due to financial hardship or illness. This year, the student council has adopted three local military families and a local nursing home. In order to purchase gifts, the student council is asking for donations from local businesses and families.
Each business or individual/family who donates $20 or more will have their name printed on T-shirts. Student council members will be wearing the shirts while they shop as a way to advertise and thank those for support. The student council is also raising money through a hat day, candy cane sales, hot chocolate and contests at lunchtime. They will also sell concessions at middle school sporting events. Those activities will take place from Dec. 2-13.
The student council's goal is to spend $75 on each person in each family to purchase necessities, as well as a few fun items. Students will be going shopping for presents, wrapping them and delivering them to the families.
To get the T-shirts made in a timely manner, the Student Council is asking that anyone interested in donating to do so by Friday, Dec. 6. If a donation is being made with a check, they can be made out to Faribault Middle School.
For more information, call advisor Brent Hawkins at 507-333-6351.