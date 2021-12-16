The Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources (BWSR) approved $12.7 million in Clean Water Fund grants today to improve water quality in streams, lakes and groundwater across the state.
Most of the grant funding is allocated for voluntary conservation projects across Minnesota, including funding for projects that focus on improving and protecting drinking water.
“Clean water is fundamental to the health and well-being of the people who call Minnesota home,” said BWSR Executive Director John Jaschke. “These grants will improve water quality throughout the state, advancing the Clean Water Fund’s goal to make more of our waters fishable, swimmable and drinkable.”
The $12.7 million will fund 31 grants dedicated to specific projects and practices. Four grants will support multipurpose drainage management, and four grants will focus on projects that specifically address drinking water issues.
For example, the Comfort Lake-Forest Lake Watershed District will use a projects and practices grant to protect Forest Lake by restoring approximately 1.5 acres of wetlands. Forest Lake is one of the top recreational lakes in the metro area and supports a diverse and healthy fishery and three public accesses. Forest Lake is very near the water quality standard and protecting it is a high priority for the region. Learn more about the grant recipients:
Projects and practices (31 grants)
Drinking water projects and practices (four grants)
Multipurpose drainage management (four grants)
About the Minnesota Clean Water Fund
Minnesota voters approved the Clean Water, Land and Legacy Amendment in 2008 to protect, enhance, and restore wetlands, prairies, forests, and fish, game, and wildlife habitat; to preserve arts and cultural heritage; to support parks and trails; and to protect, enhance, and restore lakes, rivers, streams, and groundwater. The Clean Water Fund receives 33% of the sales tax revenue generated by the Legacy Amendment. More information about the Clean Water Fund is available here.