On Saturday State Representative Todd Lippert (DFL – Northfield) will be holding a town hall tour with stops in Lonsdale, Montgomery, and Northfield. Lippert will discuss the 2020 Legislative Session, answer questions, and hear feedback from community members. This event is free and open to the public.
From 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Lippert will be at the Lonsdale Public Library, 1006 NE Birch St., then from 2:30 to 4 p.m. he will stop at Montgomery City Council Chambers, 201 Ash Ave. SW and he will end his tour from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Carleton College's Alumni Guest House, 100 College St., Northfield.