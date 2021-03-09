If you are looking for an opportunity to enjoy some socialization, we are happy to announce that Bunco is back! Bunco is a fun and popular game played with dice, lots of luck and a simple set of rules. If you have never played it before, it has been said that you can pick it up within five minutes.
Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic has set in, we have not been able to safely offer any games for our members, but with a few modifications, and with everyone wearing their mask, we are now ready to resume playing Bunco again. This is a free, members-only activity that will be meeting twice a month beginning at 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 25.
Card Recycling Discontinued
One thing that I have learned over the years is that sometimes things run their course. What we have discovered at Buckham West is that our Card Recycling program is one of those things. The program was run by volunteers who took donated cards, cut them up and remade them into a recycled, saleable greeting card. Unfortunately, we no longer sell enough of the cards to justify the costs and labor incurred.
With that being said, we are discontinuing our card recycling program effective at once. We now would refer donations of new cards to the Northfield Senior Center’s Used a Bit Shoppe. You can call them at 507-645-1399 for details. If you have used cards that you want to donate you may contact the Rice County Activity Center at 21 10th St. NE in Faribault or call them at 334-2231.
Thank you so much for your donated cards over the years and your support of the program.
Advance Care Planning
If you had a health crisis and were unable to communicate with your loved ones and medical care providers, who would make decisions for you? Does this person know your wishes and have you put your thoughts in writing? Advance care planning is a process of thinking about what’s important to you, talking with those who matter to you, and writing down your wishes for health care and treatment in a Health Care Directive.
Don’t know where to start? Attend this free Honoring Choices Advance Care Planning education series to learn more. This 2-session course will walk with you through the process of advance care planning and facilitate the completion of your health care directive. Plan to attend both sessions as you will be asked to complete activities between the sessions.
Session 1, "Introduction to Advance Care Planning and Your Health Care Agent", will be held from 10-11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 6 and Session 2, "Completing Your Health Care Directive", will be held from 10-11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 20.
Call 507-977-2330 or email honoringchoices@allina.com to register. Registration will not be handled through Buckham West. In order to accommodate the required social distancing guidelines there will be a limited class size. Masks required.
Powerful Tools for Caregivers
Are you caring for a family member, friend or neighbor? Caregiving responsibilities are broad, but those routinely helping or caring for someone near or far-away are considered caregivers. If you are a caregiver and in need of support, consider signing up for “Powerful Tools for Caregivers”. Beginning on Tuesday, April 20 from 1-3:30 p.m. Buckham West, along with Catholic Charities, is hosting a free, six-week wellness program, designed for those who provide care for a loved one. Workshop sessions will be held at Buckham West each Tuesday for six weeks.
In this workshop you will learn practical skills proven to reduce stress, communicate more effectively, improve self-care, make effective decisions and access community resources for caregivers. Participants also benefit from meeting other people with similar challenges and learning how to cope together. Registration is required as seating is limited.
Registration for this program can be done via email to mlevine@ccsomn.org, by calling Marlene at (507) 450-1518, or online at www.ccsomn.org before March 31
Legal Help Available
Once a month staff from Southern MN Regional Legal Services (SMRLS) will be offering office hours at Buckham West. SMRLS attorney Tom Krause will be available for one-on-one virtual meetings to discuss and begin the intake process on various legal situations that you might have.
In order to meet with a SMRLS staff member you must be a low-income senior or person with disability and live in the SMRLS service area. Please note that only civil legal matters will qualify, not criminal. Please call Buckham West at 507-332-7357 to make a private appointment.
Bag Sale
Great deals can be had at Fashions on Central during their $6 Bag Sale! For just $6 you can fill an entire bag with high quality, gently-used clothing for men and women.
In compliance with our COVID safety plan, our store is now open on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays each week from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Remember that 100% of the proceeds from sales at Fashion on Central are used to support Buckham West. Stop in today and see what is new!
Reminders:
• Time to get out of the house? Our coffee shop is now open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
• Curbside Pickup Meal- There is no noon meal served in Buckham West’s dining room until further notice. But you may order and pick up a meal instead. For more information please call the kitchen at 332-7680 or Buckham West at 332-7357. You can view the latest menu on the Buckham West website at buckhamwest.org and click the Senior Dining tab at the top.