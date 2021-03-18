The Faribault Eagles Club hosting an All-You-Can-Eat Fish Fry Friday, March 19 and March 26 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. or until its gone. Menu includes fried fish, broasted chicken, baked potato, coleslaw and dinner roll. Drinks are available for purchase. Dine in prices are $13 for adults and $7 for children. To go plates are available for $11. They includes the choice of either fish or chicken and all the sides. The Faribault Eagles Club is at 2027 Grant St.
Eagles plan two more fish frys
- Suzanne Rook
-
- Updated
- Comments
-
Mar 18
-
Mar 18
-
Mar 18
-
Mar 19
-
Mar 19
