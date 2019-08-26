The Faribault Area Retired Educators (FARE) meet Tuesday, Sept. 3, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church at 1207 Prairie Ave. SW for a Back-to-School Brunch, catered by Arna Farmer. A $3 donation is suggested, new members will be free.
Social time begins at 9:15 a.m., and the meeting starts at 10. The program speaker will be Rice County Sheriff Troy Dunn.
Donations will be collected for the Faribault Middle School and High School health offices.
FARE is an organization of teachers and support staff who have retired from any area of education and from any school. We encourage those who are interested to please join us! Information on legislative issues and retirement will be shared. For more information, call Mary Osborne at 507-330-1992.