Matt Leister works Sunday to remove a cupola from the former Farmer Seed and Nursery before the building is demolished. (Photo courtesy Brian Schmidt)

Volunteers led by Rice County Historical Society Board President Brian Schmidt salvaged two cupolas from the roof of the former Farmer Seed and Nursery on Sunday.

The site is being redeveloped and a portion of the complex will soon be demolished. Schmidt hopes to save more cupolas before that happens. They have not yet determined what they will do with the cupolas, which are over a century old.

At the Farmer Seed and Nursery the cupolas were likely used for ventilation. The structures also are commonly used to bring daylight into buildings, or sometimes are are just ornamental.

Brian Schmidt and Gary Meier peer through a hole in the roof of the former Farmer Seed and Nursery while removing cupolas. (Photo courtesy of Matt Leister)