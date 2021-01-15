Local author and historian Susan Hvistendahl presents “Historic Happenings of Rice County,” an online program for the Rice County Historical Society, at 7 p.m Thursday, Jan. 21.
Hvistendahl, who wrote a “Historic Happenings” column for the Entertainment Guide of Southern Minnesota from 2007-2016, will speak on four topics: Heisman trophy winner Bruce Smith of Faribault, the early bicycling craze in Rice County, the history of the St. Olaf Band since 1891 and Northfield’s iconic Archer House.
Participants can join the meeting via the link meet.google.com/tby-vsmc-xyu. Contact RCHS at 507-332-2121 or check www.rchistory.org for more information.