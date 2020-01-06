Auditions will be held Saturday, Feb. 1 at Emmaus Baptist Church, 712 Linden St. N, Northfield. There is no charge for the audition.
Cannon Valley Youth Orchestra serves advanced beginners through advanced high school age string players in three orchestras. The conductor/music director is Paul Benson of Bloomington Kennedy High School.
Each orchestra meets Tuesday evenings at Emmaus Baptist Church in Northfield. Rehearsals start Tuesday, Feb. 4 and continue until the concert Friday, April 17. Financial scholarships are available.
To set up a 10 minute audition time, email info@cvyomn.org. Visit cvyomn.org for more information.