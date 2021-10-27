High achieving Hereford youth, including Tar Tut, of Faribault, were awarded numerous scholarships during the 2021 American Hereford Association Annual Meeting and Conference in Kansas City, Missouri, Oct. 22. In a special awards ceremony, the Hereford Youth Foundation of America and its army of donors proudly awarded $160,000 in scholarships to 24 National Junior Hereford Association members to help support their higher-education goals.
Tut is a junior at Texas A&M University, majoring in agriculture communications and aspiring toward a master’s in international communications. As a first-generation American, his top priority is to earn a college education. He takes pride in knowing that what he has gone through growing up and how hard he has had to work for success will only further push him to overcome any national or worldwide challenges that are bound to arise.
Ten scholarships of $10,000 are given by the Vanier Family for a total of $100,000 in HYFA scholarships annually. Jack and the late Donna Vanier and family of CK Ranch in Kansas have paved the way for Hereford Youth to further their education and this year marks a $600,000 commitment to education from the Vanier family.