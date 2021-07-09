Jessica Amundson, a college student who works at Reliance Bank in Faribault, is now the youngest member of the Faribault Rotary Club. Rotarians say she brings a new and exciting level of enthusiasm and energy to the rotary motto of 'Service Above Self.' The Faribault Rotary Club recently implemented a new fee structure to encourage younger vibrant members such as Amundson. Pictured with Amundson, center, is her sponsor and mother Amy Amundson and Keith Kramer, membership chair. Amy and Jessica are the first mother-daughter Rotarians in the 101 year history of the club. (Photo courtesy of Faribault Rotary Club)