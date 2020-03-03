The work of your hand is the theme for Lenten Worship at First English Lutheran Church in Faribault. Human beings have been given gifts to create, including the gift of creating art.
Each week during Lent a different artist, using a different medium, will show case a piece of their art during worship and speak about the connections between faith and their work as an artist.
Adam Scholljegerdes will create an ice sculpture at First English Lutheran Church starting at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 4. All are welcome to watch him work.
Lenten suppers are served from 4:45 – 5:50 p.m. each Wednesday during Lent. At 6 p.m. each Wednesday, all are invited to be inspired by the gift of art.
Other artists displaying their work this season are:
March 11 — Joe Miller, photography
March 18 — Toni Easterson, book art
March 25 — Delon Musselman, artistry of circle keeping
April 1 — Mac Gimse, bronze sculpture