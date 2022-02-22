Residents of Erin Township will hold their annual meeting and election on Tuesday, March 8 at the Town Hall.

Residents will elect one Town Board supervisor and one clerk. Polls are open from 3-8 p.m.

The annual meeting will follow at 8:15 p.m. The board will canvas the election results following the business meeting.

In case of inclement weather the election and meeting will be held the following Tuesday, March, 15 at the same times.

