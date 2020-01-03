To the editor:
Inspector General Horowitz’s report came out a few weeks ago on the origin of the FISA Court in regard to surveilling President Trump’s 2016 campaign. In his report, Horowitz found 17 omissions/errors committed by those in the FBI—17!!! In one instance, a lawyer actually altered a document to say the opposite!
Cully Stimson of the Heritage Foundation calls these “errors” a “gross failure of leadership by James Comey and others.” Stimson also states, “The 17 errors, omissions and mistakes were deliberate, premeditated, designed to pull the wool over the FISA court’s eyes.”
Were these 17 deliberate “errors” even talked about in mainstream TV? If so, they no doubt glossed over the details in that those in the mainstream TV often cherry pick stories to suit their biased agendas.
Stimson also notes that this is not a failure of ‘the system,’ but of corrupt individuals in the system.
WHAT IF those in the FBI or DOJ did this to you? If they can do this to the President of the United States, they can do this to anyone—including you! This looks more like a communist/socialist state—not the republic that our forefathers knew. Wake up citizens before your rights such as due process are all taken away. Those in the FBI and DOJ need to be held accountable and soon. Call your elected officials at 202-225-3121 and demand justice for those who are responsible for this charade.
This is an assault (or more accurately, a COUP) against not only President Trump, but on our Constitution, our country, its citizens and future generations—and this includes my grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A final note--A few years ago, I had the privilege of visiting the site where the Revolutionary War began; this year I visited the site of the Battle of Gettysburg and the memorials for Viet Nam, WWI and WWII--it was a humbling experience AND a wake-up call. Young men and women suffered and died for us and our country, so DON’T give the excuse that you are too busy, too tired or it won’t do any good. Maybe you say politics just isn’t your thing! Our Constitutional rights are at stake as well our children and grandchildren. WAKE UP and ACT NOW--demand answers from the FBI and DOJ!
Linda Moore
Faribault