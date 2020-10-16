NAMI Minnesota (National Alliance on Mental Illness) has set up a wide variety of free online mental health classes for October and November. They include classes such as Mental Illnesses and Crisis Communication, Good Mental Health in the Workplace, Hope for Recovery, Ending the Silence, Understanding Early Episode Psychosis for Families, Self-Care and Mindfulness, In Our Own Voice, Creating Caring Communities, a suicide prevention class called QPR – Question, Persuade and Refer, and many more.
The classes are designed for family members and caregivers, persons living with a mental illness, service providers, and also the general public. Find a complete listing of these classes and how to join in by going to namimn.org and clicking on “Classes” or go straight to namimn.org/education-public-awareness/classes/scheduled.