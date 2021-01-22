A pathway program for Faribault High School students interested in health care careers will be unveiled next week during an online forum.
South Central College officials and partners from Faribault Public Schools, the Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism, Allina Health and Mayo Clinic Health System host a special event to announce the program.
The innovative program called “H2C – High School to College and Career” will enable FHS students to earn college credit and prepare for a healthcare career while still in high school.
Faribault will be the first community where H2C is introduced. Based on a national model, South Central College chose Faribault as the first location to develop the program because of the its strong relationships with the school district, chamber of commerce and area healthcare leaders.
“This outstanding collaboration has resulted in the creation of a truly outstanding program that will benefit high school students in Faribault as well as those in other communities moving forward,” said Marsha Danielson, the college's vice president of economic development.
Anyone interested in learning more about H2C is encouraged to attend the virtual event via Zoom by going to minnstate.zoom.us/j/96272985630 at 3 p.m. Jan. 29 and entering the Meeting ID 962 7298 5630 and Passcode SCCH2C.