Until further notice, Semcac Senior Dining will not be serving a noon meal at Buckham West Senior Center. But an order may be called in and picked up instead. Meal cost is a suggested donation of $4 for ages 60 and over; full price for under 60 is $7. Advance order is required by calling 332-7357 or 332-7680. Curbside pickup is from 11:30 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday.
March 4 — Vegetable beef and barley soup, crackers, egg salad sandwich, fruit salad, brownie.
March 5 — Baked fish with tartar sauce, baked potato with sour cream, carrots, fresh banana.
March 8 — Meat loaf, mashed potato, stewed tomatoes, muffin, cookie or bar.
March 9 — Spaghetti with meat sauce, toss salad with dressing, garlic bread, cottage cheese and pineapple, oatmeal chocolate chip bar.
March 10 — BBQ pork loin, baked potato with sour cream, calico beans, grapes.