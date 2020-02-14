Once Upon a Time book club

Falcons After School students in the Once Upon a Time book club at Lincoln Elementary recently had a book published. The book, published by Studenttreasures Publishing, is called "Fractured Fairytales." (Photo courtesy of Faribault Public Schools)
Students in the Once Upon a Time book club met after school twice a week. The club encourages students to write creatively. (Photo courtesy of Faribault Public Schools)
