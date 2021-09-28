Paradise Center for the Arts starts the month of October with two tributes, John Denver and Heart Friday, Oct. 1 and Saturday, Oct. 2, respectively.
Country Roads takes the stage Friday evening, headlined by Dennis Curley. Backed by a fabulous six-piece band, Curley adds a special touch to the music with personal recollections of growing up with John Denver’s music, as well as stories from friends and family. He also invites audience members to share their personal stories.
On Saturday, power vocalists Dianna Parks and Mary Lieser will return to The Paradise Center for the Arts with their "Crazy on You Tribute to Heart." These Rochester-based ladies have graced the Paradise Center for the Arts stage with other sell-out tributes to ABBA, Aretha Franklin and Linda Ronstadt.
Both shows start at 7:30 pm. For more information or to get tickets, visit paradisecenterforthearts.org or call 507-332-7372.