The founder of the Faribault Lions Club pancake breakfast missed this year’s festivities but was surprised with a reproduction in Florida.

Ray Sanders

Faribault Lions Club pancake breakfast founder Ray Sanders was surprised with a replica breakfast in Florida. (Courtesy of the Sanders family)

Ray Sanders, 93, did not attend the 55th breakfast Feb. 6 because he did not want to risk getting COVID-19, especially before a family trip to Florida the following week.

His family members surprised him by re-creating the pancake breakfast in Florida, complete with admission tickets, Lions apparel and a familiar menu.

One of Sanders’ sons snuck his Lions vest out of his house and brought it all the way to Florida.

The Florida breakfast menu was the same as in Faribault. Only the highly guarded secret pancake recipe was missing, though Sanders said his family’s recipe also was delicious.

“It was really a shock to me,” Sanders said. “It really made my day.”

Sanders family

The Sanders family members who breakfasted in Florida included Ray and Mary Ann, children Rory, Rick, Jason and Vickie Doble, and their spouses and children. (Courtesy of the Sanders family)

The Sanders Florida breakfast was held on Feb. 13 — Super Bowl Sunday. The Faribault Lions breakfast historically also has been held on Super Bowl Sunday but this year was a week early because the big game was held a week later than usual this year.

