...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central, southeast, southwest and
west central Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing snow, mainly in central
Minnesota into northwest and west central Wisconsin, may
significantly reduce visibility at times. In addition,
temperatures will drop rapidly from the 30s to the teens in the
afternoon, which may result in a flash freeze.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
The founder of the Faribault Lions Club pancake breakfast missed this year’s festivities but was surprised with a reproduction in Florida.
Ray Sanders, 93, did not attend the 55th breakfast Feb. 6 because he did not want to risk getting COVID-19, especially before a family trip to Florida the following week.
His family members surprised him by re-creating the pancake breakfast in Florida, complete with admission tickets, Lions apparel and a familiar menu.
One of Sanders’ sons snuck his Lions vest out of his house and brought it all the way to Florida.
The Florida breakfast menu was the same as in Faribault. Only the highly guarded secret pancake recipe was missing, though Sanders said his family’s recipe also was delicious.
“It was really a shock to me,” Sanders said. “It really made my day.”
The Sanders Florida breakfast was held on Feb. 13 — Super Bowl Sunday. The Faribault Lions breakfast historically also has been held on Super Bowl Sunday but this year was a week early because the big game was held a week later than usual this year.