Everyone is invited to Faribault Christian Women’s Connection's September buffet luncheon at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10 at 11:45 a.m. at the SA Family Diner, also known as Trucker’s Inn, 2519 Lyndale Ave. N, Faribault.
Organizational 101 will be the special feature presented by Penny Hammond. A member of the National Association of Productivity and Organizing, Hammond is a certified life coach who will share how she could be your mentor, guide, cheerleader and accountability partner on your organizing journey.
Our guest speaker will be Rita Weber of Sioux Falls, S.D. A singer, songwriter and award-winning humorous speaker, Weber will tell how she took advantage of adversity in her message, DOA – Destined on Arrival.
All are welcome – no membership or dues. Faribault Christian Women’s Connection is a nonprofit, non-denominational Christian organization through Stonecroft Ministries.
Tickets are $10, payable at the door by cash or check. RSVP by emailing faribaultcwc@gmail.com or calling Karla Jo at 507-332-7261 or Kaia at 507-789-5992 in Kenyon.