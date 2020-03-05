Lincoln Elementary School celebrated the conclusion of I Love to Read Month Tuesday with its Pie in the Face assembly. Students who reached their reading goals were entered to win the chance to hit their teacher in the face with a whipped cream pie. (Photos courtesy if Faribault Public Schools)
Lincoln students learn the art of pie throwing
- Suzanne Rook
