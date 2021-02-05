With sub-zero temperatures forecasted for this weekend, Minnesotans are heading into one of the coldest points this winter season.
“Every year we see an uptick in battery-related calls when the weather turns cold," said Meredith Mitts, spokesperson, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Car batteries on their last legs get zapped by the temperatures, leaving motorists unable to start their vehicle. While some of these calls come from motorists trying to leave the comfort of their home, others call stranded at a store or on the side of the road.”
Those planning to stay at home should remember to start, and drive, their vehicles for a few minutes each day. Driving the vehicle re-charges the battery, allowing it to restart. If the vehicle doesn’t start, it might be time for a new battery.
Following are some Do's and Don'ts for driving in a cold snap.
Do:
Make sure vehicles have at least half a tank of gas at all times.
Equip vehicles with an emergency kit: snow shovel, ice scraper, jumper cables, flares, a flashlight and some warm clothing and blankets.
Check all fluid levels and tire pressure, making sure they are in ready-to go condition.
Have a fully-charged cell phone at hand.
Tell someone where you are going and when you will be back.
Remove ice and snow from the entire car, mirrors and lights for clear visibility.
Watch for icy surfaces on bridges and intersections, even if the rest of the road seems to be in good condition.
Don’t:
Use cruise control in precipitation and freezing temperatures.
Turn the car on and immediately go – give the engine some time to warm up.
Speed or Tailgate – leave room for error and space to stop safely.
Drive with ice or snow anywhere on the vehicle (Reduces visibility and could fly off of vehicle creating road debris or causing a crash)
Run on fumes – make sure the gas tank is at least half-full.