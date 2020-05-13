The Cannon River STEM School hosted a reverse parade Monday evening for students in grades K through eight and their families. The staff spread out around the school campus and greeted vehicle-bound families with signs, bubbles, cheers and even a few costumes. With distance learning through the end of the year, the staff at CRSS wanted to show their appreciation and heartfelt good cheer to their students, who they miss very much. There was a great turn out and for any families that missed the parade, there is a Facebook Live video on the Cannon River STEM School page.
STEM School holds reverse parade for vehicle-bound families
