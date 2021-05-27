Honoring Choices Advance Care Planning for Faribault & Owatonna is pleased to announce a grant award from Astrup Family Foundation, a part of Astrup Companies which also includes Sterling Pharmacy and Sterling Home & Décor. The program support grant of $5,000 will allow continued advance care planning outreach and education to the communities served by the Allina Health Hospitals in Owatonna and Faribault.
“Advance care planning isn’t just for end-of-life care. It’s important to have conversations with those who matter to you and document your wishes for health care and treatment in a health care directive. The pandemic has demonstrated to all of us how vital these conversations are to preparing for unexpected events such as serious illness, sudden health events, or accidents. We are grateful for the recognition and support from an organization dedicated to helping patients live healthier lives.” Pat Heydon, Honoring Choices Advance Care Planning Coordinator.
For more information, register for a class, or to schedule a meeting with a facilitator contact the Honoring Choices program at 507-977-2330 or honoringchoices@allina.com.