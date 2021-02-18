The Minnesota Department of Transportation announced that voting is now open for the Name a Snowplow contest.
After receiving nearly 24,000 name submissions, MnDOT staff and leadership reviewed the list and selected 50 finalists for public voting. MnDOT focused on selecting names that were submitted frequently; names that would be easily identifiable and understandable to broad audiences; or those submissions that were particularly unique, creative or Minnesota-specific.
Voting can be completed online at mndot.gov/nameasnowplow and will be open through 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26. Individuals will be able to vote once for up to eight of their favorite names. MnDOT expects to announce the eight winners and the areas of the state where those named snowplows will be located — one snowplow in each MnDOT District — in early March.