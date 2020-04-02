A special Facebook group has been created to share COVID-19 news updates with the larger deaf community. Started by Minneapolis resident and deaf community activist, Ellie Kidder, the group is sharing information out daily, engaging people in the community that are feeling scared and anxious, and has already gained over 5,000 subscribers.
Contact Ellie Kidder, organizer, at 651-964-1302 or art1048@gmail.com for further information or questions about the details of this community. See bit.ly/elliekidder to be involved.