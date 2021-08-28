Last month (July 23), we reviewed good news on climate change action being taken by corporations, utilities, stockholders and investment bankers, and the change in American attitudes towards climate action.
In this article, we’ll cover the things we can all do to help stop climate change and to transition to a sustainable world.
Here are some ideas of things we can all do:
1. Get a home energy audit from your utility. These are either free or for a nominal fee. The audit will reveal energy inefficiencies like air leaks, poor insulation, and many other ideas for decreasing both your heating and your A/C bills. Then be sure to do the recommended improvements. You save money, use less energy and reduce your family’s CO2 emissions.
2. Switch to a renewable energy option, if available from your utility. Just call them and ask.
3. Try to decrease your driving (CO2 emissions from transportation, are the #1 source of emissions in Minnesota), by planning trips more thoughtfully, walk or ride your bike where possible, or carpool. The next time you need to buy a car, buy a high mileage hybrid or all electric vehicle.
4. Change to LED light bulbs. This saves more than you might guess.
5. Wash clothes in cold water and dry them on a clothes line. This saves lots of energy (and money).
6. Install a programmable thermostat and set it for cool in the winter and A/C at 78 in the summer. When cool outside, open your windows at night for natural A/C, and close the house up again as it gets warm outside.
7. Eat less beef. Surprisingly, between the energy to grow that beef and the methane gas produced by cattle, it is almost 4x the greenhouse gas emissions of the same weight of chicken.
8. Waste less food. Americans throw away tons of food each year because it has wilted or sat in the fridge too long. Clean out your fridge of leftovers once a week and eat them all! Take the challenge of throwing no food away. Food production, with plowing, planting, watering, harvesting, processing, packaging and transportation, uses a lot of energy and that energy is wasted on food thrown away.
9. Fly less. This is a tough one for many, but is risking your kids’ and grandkids’ future worth the next trip?
10. For more ideas, just Google “Reducing my carbon footprint”.
Some say, “What I do is so little, it does not matter.” But why should others begin if you have not? If you do begin, it will feel good, save you money and be a role model for others, encouraging them to begin. That is how important change frequently begins. And today is a great day to start! What each of us does matters!
In our next and last edition in the series this September, we’ll discuss the important role individuals can play in getting our federal and state governments to act on climate change.