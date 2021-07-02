Today in History - July 2

Billie Jean King of the United States balances on one leg, as she returns a shot from Tracy Austin, during their Women’s Singles quarter-final match on Wimbledon’s Center Court on Monday, July 2, 1979. Austin, 16, defeated 35-year old veteran King, 6-4; 6-7; 6-2, to win a place against defending champion Martina Navratilova in the Semi-finals of the tournament. (AP Photo/Robert Dear)