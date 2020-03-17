The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is closely monitoring the situation related to COVID-19 and adjusting operations as conditions change. They recognize the importance of nature in helping relieve stress during this time and are committed to providing a safe environment for visitors to enjoy, while ensuring the protection of the health of staff and Minnesota's communities.
Beginning March 16, the DNR will implement the following changes to operation of all 75 state parks and recreation areas across the state consistent with guidance provided by the Minnesota Department of Health:
Move to a 100% self-pay system
All Minnesota state parks and recreation areas have the ability to collect permit fees and provide visitor information — maps, park rules, brochures — through Self-Pay and Information Kiosks located near state park entrances.
Visitors can purchase a day or annual permit beforehand through the reservation website at mndnr.gov/reservations. Camping and lodging reservations should be made online through the reservation website or through the reservation call center at 866-857-2757.
Close all state park offices, visitor centers and non-essential buildings until further notice; bathrooms and group centers remain open
All state park offices will be closed to the public, including information desks and nature stores. The public will be able to get park information and purchase park permits through the Self-Pay and Information Kiosks. Camping reservations should be made and paid for online or over the phone using the reservations system.
All bathrooms, shower buildings and vault toilets that are currently open will remain open to the public, and they will reopen currently closed vault toilets where feasible. The DNR will ensure cleaning protocols meet best practices established to address COVID-19 concerns. Bathrooms and shower buildings that are currently closed will remain closed to the public until further notice.
Group centers that are currently open to the public will remain open, with social distancing measures implemented. Currently closed group centers will remain closed until further notice.
Suspend all naturalist programming and events
All naturalist programs and public events will be cancelled until further notice — including visitor center programs, outdoor events and school group activities. They will consider if there are some programs/events that can be re-started or changed to accommodate social distancing. Over time, they are hopeful that they can find ways to restart programming.
For more information, visit mndnr.gov/covid-19 or contact the DNR Information Center at 651-296-6157 or 888-MINNDNR (646-6367). For the latest information on COVID-19 in Minnesota, visit the Minnesota Department of Health.