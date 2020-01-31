The Faribault Lions Club holds its 54th annual Super Bowl Sunday Pancake Breakfast on Feb. 2. The event will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Faribault Eagles Club, located at 2027 Grant St.
Tickets are $7 for adults, $4 for children under 12 for all you can eat pancakes. Tickets can be purchased at the door or in advance at Fareway, HyVee and the State Bank of Faribault.
The 23rd Annual IRIS Pancake Breakfast and Bingo Bash will be held on Feb. 9 at the Faribault American Legion, which is located at 112 5th St NE.
Breakfast will be served from 8 a.m. to noon with bingo from 1 to 3:30 p.m. The silent auction will run from 8 a.m. until 2:30 and the bake sale from 8 a.m. until all baked goods are sold out.
Tickets are $8 a person and can be purchased at the door. Bingo is $1 for each game played.
IRIS is looking for volunteers to help put on the event. Interested persons can call 507-334-4748 or send an email to support@irisRemembers.com.