DOH $6 Sale

District One Hospital volunteers Beth Swanson, Bobbi Sumner and Joanne Ostrom prepare for the $6 Sale and Bake Sale hosted by the District One Hospital Auxiliary from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at the American Legion, 112 Fifth Street NE, Faribault. Sale items include fashion accessories, jewelry, gadgets and gifts for women, men and children. A bake sale will also take place on Tuesday. Proceeds support the needs of District One Hospital. (Photo courtesy of District One Hospital)
