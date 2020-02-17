Riverland Community College announced the following Faribault students whose academic achievement placed them on the 2019 fall president's and dean's lists:
Ahmed Mohamed, President's List; Jorge Baez, Dean's List; Ethan Cap, Dean's List; Joseph Cap, Dean's List; Timothy Demarest, Dean's List; Matthew Kirkpatrick, President's List; Madison Krenske, Dean's List; Michelle Mulder, President's List; Oscar Quintero-Gutierrez, Dean's List; Jonathan Vargo, Dean's List and Jacob Webster, Dean's List.
To be eligible for the president's list students must have completed 12 credits per semester with letter grades and have earned a grade-point average of 4.00 on a 4.00 scale. To be eligible for the dean's list students must have completed 12 credits per semester with letter grades and have earned a grade-point average of 3.25 to 3.99 on a 4.00 scale.