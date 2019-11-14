'How to get $4 corn' is a simulation game where attendees will explore three steps towards getting $4 – or more – for their corn from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9 at Mankato Business Development Center Building's Lake Washington Room, 1961 Premier Drive, Mankato.
The three steps that will be discussed during the workshop are pricing grain before harvest, storing grain and rolling the redge forward to spring at harvest and pricing and delivering grain with a better spring basis. It was designed by Extension Economist Ed Usset, who developed the award winning “Winning the Game” series of workshops.
The cost for the workshops is $10, which includes a meal. Register and pay online for the workshop you plan to attend at z.umn.edu/WAGN. Deadline to register is a week prior to the event.
For more information about this event contact Megan Roberts at 507-389-6722 or meganr@umn.edu, or Sarah Schieck at 320-235-0726 ext. 2004 or schi0466@umn.edu.