Bethlehem Academy announces their October Students of the Month in English, Theology, Spanish and CARDS (Character, Accountability, Respect, Decision-making, Service). Parents, faculty, and staff gathered in the school cafeteria Nov. 17 to honor and congratulate these middle and high school scholars for their hard work and dedication to their studies and for exhibiting outstanding character. Bethlehem Academy students of the month, pictured from left, back, Fernando Reyes, Owen Dotterweich, Declan Chappuis, Madelyn Bauer, Matthew Croke, Jaden Lang and Abigail Kugler. Front, Kendra Hanson, Liam O'Connor, Jasmine LaCanne, Monica Wilder. Not pictured: Matthew Friesen, Izzy Springer. (Photo courtesy of Jason Hillesheim, Bethlehem Academy)