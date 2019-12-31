The Faribault Park and Rec Family Free Throw Contest begins at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4 at the Faribault Community Center, 15 Division St. W.
This event is free and open to youth and adults. Registration is not required before the event. Shooters will be taking aim at a trophy for the top place in each category. Awards will be presented at 2 p.m. in 12 different categories — Family Average, Mother/Daughter, Mother/Son Youth, Youth Age 7-9, Youth Age 13-15, Adult Male over 19, Father/Son, Father/Daughter, Age 6 & Under, Age 10-12, Age 16-18 and Female 19 & Up.