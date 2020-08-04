The Northfield Historical Society is hosting its first Outlaw Run 5K/15K Run-Walk from Aug. 30 to Sept. 11. The event will be virtual resulting in no designated course. Participants may walk or run anywhere they choose then upload their times to record their official run. All runners will receive a race T-shirt as well as an official race medal. All ages are encouraged to enter at RunSignup.com.
The Outlaw Run was formerly the Northfield Shares DJJD 5K/15K Run-Walk held for many years on Sunday of the DJJD celebration. The historical society took up the challenge of managing the run in 2020 and renamed it the Outlaw Run. The name is a nod to the citizen posse who chased the James-Younger Gang across Minnesota after the gang robbed the First National Bank of Northfield in 1876.
The inaugural Outlaw Run is presented by Aldi, Inc. and sponsored by Compeer Financial, Carleton College, APG Media of Southern Minnesota, Alex Beeby of Larkin Hoffman Attorneys, Heritage Bank, Steve Schmidt Construction, and College City Beverage.
For more information, see NorthfieldHistory.org.