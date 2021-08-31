District One Hospital Auxiliary donated $750 to the hospital to purchase clothing for patients. In some cases, clothing needs to be cut off the patient once reaching the hospital, or the patient’s clothing is soiled. The patient has no family available to bring them clean clothing. The clothing purchased will allow patients to discharge from the hospital with the dignity of wearing clothing versus discharging in a gown or paper scrubs. Items such as socks, underwear, comfortable casual wear in all sizes (including items for newborns), were purchased with the Auxiliary donation.
The Auxiliary raised these funds through various sales and programs they provided to the public. If you are interested in becoming a volunteer or Auxiliary member at the hospital, please call Barb at 507-497-3527.