Entries into Buckham Memorial Library's virtual Edible Book Festival are accepted through March 28. 

Participants make a cake or other food creation inspired by a favorite book. They submit a photo of their food art. Photos will be judged and posted on the library's Facebook page on April 4. 

Rules and entry forms are available at the library and must be returned by March 28. Emailed photos are due by March 31. 

Questions, email amccolley@ci.faribault.mn.us

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments