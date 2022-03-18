Library holds edible book contest Kristine Goodrich Kristine Goodrich Author email Mar 18, 2022 23 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Entries into Buckham Memorial Library's virtual Edible Book Festival are accepted through March 28. Participants make a cake or other food creation inspired by a favorite book. They submit a photo of their food art. Photos will be judged and posted on the library's Facebook page on April 4. Rules and entry forms are available at the library and must be returned by March 28. Emailed photos are due by March 31. Questions, email amccolley@ci.faribault.mn.us. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Food Photo Internet Edible Book Festival Library Participant Buckham Memorial Library Art Kristine Goodrich Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Mom accused of abusing adopted daughter gets probation Faribault apartment manager sentenced for theft of rent checks Sisters jump back into 'turning dresses into dreams' Committee recommends demolishing county buildings Faribault Daily News announces all-area girls basketball teams Upcoming Events Mar 18 St. Vincent de Paul Clothing Fri, Mar 18, 2022 Mar 18 Science Day Fri, Mar 18, 2022 Mar 18 St. Vincent de Paul Pantry Food Shelf Fri, Mar 18, 2022 Mar 18 Faribault American Legion Club Supper Fri, Mar 18, 2022 Mar 18 Friday Fish Fry Fri, Mar 18, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices