Rochester Community and Technical College is excited to announce the launch of its new lecture series beginning in January 2020. These initial four lectures feature RCTC faculty sharing their expertise and experiences in an array of topics from music to public service. This initial series schedule includes one speaker per month, January through April, with the full lecture series resuming in September 2020. All series events are free and open to the public, begin at 7 p.m. and include light refreshments following the programs. Events are held at RCTC Campus, 1926 Collegeview Road East, Rochester.
January’s program features RCTC History Instructor Chad Israelson discussing the political world of Minnesota-native singer Bob Dylan Tuesday, Jan. 21 in the RCTC Hill Theater. Israelson is a noted expert on Dylan and co-authored a book with the same title about the musician in 2015.
February’s program, held Tuesday, Feb. 27, Peace Corps: Service on Three Continents, features three RCTC English Instructors, Jason Meier, Mike Mutschelknaus, and Beth Heim de Bera, discussing their individual experiences in the volunteer service organization.
On March 31, RCTC Biology and Environmental Science Instructors Cory Rubin and Jennifer Rubin present Water Stories: A Discussion of Rochester’s Most Precious - and Vulnerable - Natural Resource.
April is National Poetry Month, and to commemorate the month, RCTC English Instructor Scannell McCormick will read from his two collections of published poetry on Thursday, April 23.
For additional information and series updates, visit rctc.edu/lectureseries.