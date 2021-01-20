Three Rivers Community Action will facilitate another online Home Stretch class via Zoom on Jan. 26 and 27 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
This class is being provided free of charge, so it’s an excellent time for anyone to attend if they’re considering purchasing a home now, or in the future.
Registration is required and households can contact one of the advisors via phone or email, below: oakane@threeriverscap.org jcovarrubias@threeriverscap.org or ahassan@threeriverscap.org
All registered participants will receive a Home Stretch manual electronically (PDF). Aa manual can be mailed to those who need a hard copy.
The class will include a mortgage banker, a real estate agent, home inspector and successful homeowners.