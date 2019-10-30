Faribault Main Street, in partnership with the Faribault Economic Development Authority, on Wednesday announced the six recipients of the Downtown Micro Grant program funding.
The Downtown Micro Grant program is an opportunity open to new business ideas or for significant enhancement of a current business in Faribault's historic district.
As a means to further the community vision, support entrepreneurialism, encourage investment, and leverage business retention and expansion in the Central Business District, the Economic Development Authority earmarked $25,000 to be dedicated to the Downtown Micro Grant program and facilitated by Faribault Main Street.
The program consisted of three rounds, with the winners receiving a prize valued between $500 to $5,000.
Ten business concepts were submitted, and after three rounds of judging, which included a complete business plan and access to business development coaching through SBDC and SCORE, six applicants will receive funding. Receiving Micro Grant funds are: Gather on Central, Fleur De Lis Gallery, Mighty Fine Coffee, Crack of Dawn Bakehouse, Bluebird Cakery and 10,000 Drops Craft Distillery.
With the goal of being able to help more businesses succeed and open, the Downtown Micro Grant Program comes on the heels of the Downtown Business Challenge.
“After two cycles of the Business Challenge the Chamber and EDA learned an even better way to help business thrive in downtown by increasing both funding and the number of awards given to businesses," said Nort Johnson, president/CEO of the Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism.
The judging panel was comprised of local business, banking and marketing professionals. The funds are designated for a beginning business, or to expand an existing business’ products or services.
“The Faribault EDA is extremely excited to partner with the Faribault Main Street to offer this Downtown Micro Grant Program. The EDA has limited programs which support new and existing businesses with the build-out or non-traditional funding opportunities. Through the Micro Grant Program, we are able to help these businesses with relatively small amounts of funds, but in a way that can make a large impact for businesses in our downtown. We look forward to seeing the impact of funding to these six businesses!” said Samantha Markman, the city's economic development coordinator.
“These Micro Grant funds have the ability to be a catalyst for growth, innovation, and success in downtown Faribault. All of the applicants were very passionate about not only their business model, but also the community as a whole, and through this process, Faribault Main Street is excited to see them bring their plans to fruition and help build the vitality of historic downtown Faribault. Faribault Main Street is delighted to have the opportunity to partner with the EDA to administer this program and foster entrepreneurism," said Faribault Main Street Coordinator Kelly Nygaard.