As we enjoy our summer months here in Minnesota, local law enforcement neighbors and friends are reminding motorists to drive safely.
Nice weather and plans with friends and family are something to look forward to. Getting to these destinations, communicating with those we are going to se, and celebrating a little too much can lead to some drivers not paying attention to the task at hand, safe driving.
In an effort to raise awareness of speeding, distracted driving, and impaired driving, law enforcement agencies along Hwy. 3 in Dakota and Rice counties have joined efforts to remind motorists to please drive safely.
On Friday, officers, deputies and troopers from 10 law enforcement agencies will step up enforcement efforts along Hwy. 3 from West St. Paul to Faribault. The goal is education through high-visibility enforcement in order to reduce traffic deaths, crashes, and motorist conflicts. Please give the officers room to work by moving over if you see them on a traffic stop.
“We greatly appreciate your support in our public safety efforts and ask for your cooperation in following our state traffic laws and in keeping all of our neighbors, friends and family safe on our roads,” said Northfield Police Chief Mark Elliott in a press release.
Participating agencies are Faribault, Northfield, West St. Paul, Inver Grove Heights, Eagan, Rosemount, Farmington Police departments, Rice and Dakota County sheriff’s offices and the Minnesota State Patrol.