Positive bus behavior earns Torres a tee

Roosevelt Elementary fifth-grader Vicente Torres received a Golden Ticket T-shirt for his leadership in supporting safe and positive bus behaviors. Pictured with Torres are, from left, Garrett Regan, Faribault Transportation president; Terry Ronayne, Roosevelt principal; Scott Henry, bus driver and Mike Issacson, Faribault Transportation safety coordinator. (Photo courtesy of Faribault Public Schools)
