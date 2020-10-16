Today in History - Oct. 16

Tending their show cattle at the state fair grounds in Dallas on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 1940, these lone star cowhands, put lariats aside to register for military selective service with registrar W.A. Cole. From Left to Right, they are: Fred Wimberly of Bryan; Dick Jacobs of Mabank; Meade Bruce of Fort Worth; Remie Jackson of Dallas; and Bill Steger of Lubbock. (AP Photo)